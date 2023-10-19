(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Alexander McQueen FW23 Rivoli Exclusivity







Alexander McQueen Spike Studs eyewear exclusive edition for Rivoli Vision

Alexander McQueen is pleased to introduce an exclusive colourway of the iconic Spike Studs eyewear for Rivoli Vision.



The Spike Studs design echoes the punk-inspired signatures key to Alexander McQueen.

These bold, rectangular frames are punctuated with light gold metal spike studs, which bring a subtle, jewelled toughness.



The sunglasses will be available in selected Rivoli Vision stores in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, and Bahrain as well as on Rivoli Eyezone's e-commerce from October 2023.



