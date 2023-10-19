(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Temyris Joins Beautyworld Middle East with its Eco-responsible Luxury Beauty Minaudire







United Arab Emirates, October 18h, 2023 – The Temyris House joins the prestigious Beautyworld Middle East show. From 31 October to 1 November 2023, at the World Trade Center in Dubai, the company will present its beauty minaudire, 100% made in France. The aim for Temyris is to find new business partners in the Middle East market.



For its participation in the 27th edition of the BWME, the brand will present its luxury beauty minaudires, nomadic and rechargeable beauty accessories inspired by the world of jewels and fine jewellery. These beauty minaudieres are made entirely in France and use precious and eco-responsible materials. An artistic creation serving beauty, to be discovered on stand 3 E17, in Hall 3.





This innovative collection of beauty kits offers a multifunctional product comprising a lipstick, a compact and a fragrance spray. Interchangeable and refillable, each minaudiere is embellished by a precious stone medal on the compact. These include the Lapis Lazuli model, the Malachite model, the precious stone marquetry on the Medicis model and the engraving of Queen Temyris on the black galalith model.

With its range of lipstick and powder colors, the TEMYRIS minaudire is perfect for all outfits and all occasions. It is ideal for practical and elegant beauty, filling the previously untapped void of a graceful object that can be slipped into your handbag.

The origin of the Temyris minaudiere

It all started with the story of Henry, a man who was madly in love with his wife Lucienne, who created a unique object. Compact and light, it contained everything she needed to give herself a makeover. When the Second World War broke out, Lucienne left her minaudire at the bottom of a drawer to join the French resistance. Years later, Henry remembered his creation and offered it to his granddaughter,







Aurore. Today, at the head of Temyris with her partner Paul Teyssdre, Aurore Vast continues the legacy of her grandparents to pass it on to all women in search of elegance.





A house that changes with the times

The minaudire bears the name of the last queen of the Amazons 'Temyris'. It symbolizes the women of the 21st century, for whom every day is a struggle, a challenge to be met and a destiny to be fulfilled.

Committing to an environmental cause is a priority for the company. All materials used are designed in France. Lipstick refills are made from fine gold-plated brass and can be recycled to infinity. Galalith is made from milk and is 100% biodegradable. The make-up is guaranteed to be 95% natural.