(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) UFC 294: Emirati Mohammad Yahya Ready to Make History in Abu Dhabi







UFC lightweight Mohammad Yahya will make history this weekend when he becomes the first Emirati to compete in the UFC at UFC 294: MACKHACHEV vs VOLKANOVSKI 2.

A professional fighter since 2014, the 29-year-old will take on American Trevor Peek on Saturday night, as part of a blockbuster event at the Etihad Arena, Yas Island.



The bout is on the undercard of the highly anticipated main card headliner as UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev puts his title on the line against current UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. The clash is a rematch of their super-close first fight in February this year, which Makhachev won via unanimous decision.





Also appearing this weekend will be enigmatic middleweight Khamzat Chimaev, who will take on the No UFC welterweight Kamaru Usman.

UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 takes place this weekend at the Etihad Arena, Yas Island Abu Dhabi. Fight fans in the region can see all the action live on Abu Dhabi Sports, Starzplay, and UFC Arabia from 6pm GST.