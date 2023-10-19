(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) IRENA 26th Council Convenes to Advance Energy Transition Dialogue Ahead of COP28



IRENA Member State Permanent Representatives from more than 100 countries convene to outline progress in overcoming barriers to accelerating the energy transition



Abu Dhabi-United Arab Emirates. 18 October 2023 – The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) is set to convene its members in Abu Dhabi tomorrow for a pivotal Council meeting, the last before the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28), to build global momentum towards accelerating the deployment of renewables and address some of the key energy transition issues facing the world today. The two-day meeting will be chaired by the United States of America.



With G7 and G20 leaders agreeing to significantly scale up renewable energy, in line with IRENA's recommendations, the energy transition has gained substantial traction this year.

The Agency's World Energy Transitions Outlook (WETO) underscores the need to triple renewable power capacity to over 11,000 GW by 2030, a crucial step to keep the 1.5°C climate goal of the Paris Agreement within reach.



WETO also outlines a comprehensive plan to address three priorities -infrastructure, policies and institutional capabilities-to accelerate the global energy transition.



“We are encouraged by the international community's support in amplifying IRENA's call to triple renewable power capacity by 2030,” said IRENA Director-General Francesco La Camera.“With COP28 approaching in less than two months, this Council meeting offers a significant opportunity for IRENA to engage with its Membership and build upon the growing momentum for an accelerated energy transition.”



In his capacity as IRENA Council Chair, Mr. Chris Davy, Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary at the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Energy Resources, stated: 'None of us is immune from the consequences of climate change.

It's our common recognition of that reality that leads the United States and our fellow members to come together under the auspices of IRENA.

We all seek to accelerate the transition to a sustainable energy future.”



Now, with COP28 less than two months away, IRENA's 26th Council will spotlight the national experiences of IRENA members in areas of climate action, energy transition, and sustainability. The meeting will also explore topics related to agriculture and health, new findings around the socioeconomics of the energy transition, and provide an update on the Agency's Energy Transition Accelerator Financing (ETAF) platform.



At the 26th meeting of the Council, the Director-General will present his annual report on the implementation of IRENA's Work Programme and Budget over the last two years. The Council will also discuss the content and focus of the Agency's future work as part of the Work Programme and Budget for 2024-2025, which will be tabled for final approval during IRENA's fourteenth Assembly in January 2024.



