TCL Electronics Elevates Gaming Experience as Official TV Partner of Call of Duty







Dubai, UAE – October 19, 2023: TCL Electronics (1070), the global top 2 TV brand, is committed to provide its customers with an immersive gaming experience to captivate their senses and emotions, and making them feel deeply connected to the game. TCL strengthened its dedication to gaming and esports with the recent announcement as the official TV partner of the Call of Duty® (COD)This collaboration came at an anticipated moment with the highly anticipated release of COD newest installment, Modern Warfare III.



TCL's distinctive gaming features, including variable Refresh Rate (VRR) up to 144Hz with HDMI 2.1, Auto Game Mode (ALLM), and AMD FreeSyncTM, bring the smoothest action and optimized performance.





TCL TVs have received praise for their gaming performance, allowing gamers to have a more immersive experience with crisp detail, smooth motion, and ultra-low input lag. More activities with this world-famous video game franchise will be announced at later dates.

As the leading creator of high-performance and cutting-edge technology, TCL recognizes that its TVs have the unique ability to connect and inspire people around the world by immersing them in the action that unfolds on the screen.