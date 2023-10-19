Xi Jinping hopes to see "substantial progress" in new Russian gas pipeline building

(MENAFN) Leader Xi Jinping stated that China hopes to see "substantial progress" in the building of a fresh natural gas pipeline linking the nation to Russia through Mongolia after gathering with Russian Leader Vladimir Putin on Wednesday in Beijing, according to a Chinese news agency.



China is now hosting Vladimir Putin for the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF).



The Chinese leader emphasized that effective collaboration with Russia is essential to ensure both grain and energy security, underscoring the significance of strengthening the long-term relationship between Moscow and Beijing.



The initiative, known as the Power of Siberia 2, aims to transport natural gas from Russia's Yamal peninsula, which used to supply the EU market through various pipelines, including Nord Stream, before the Ukraine conflict, which suffered sabotage in September 2022.



Russian authorities are preparing to boost the annual gas supply to China by 50 billion cubic meters through the Power of Siberia 2, while the existing Power of Siberia pipeline is set to deliver 38 billion cubic meters annually by 2025.



Xi also expressed his desire to expand cross-border tourism cooperation under the Great Tea Road project and emphasized that the China-Mongolia-Russia economic corridor would facilitate the development of high-quality transportation links.

MENAFN19102023000045015839ID1107270691