Chai Sutta Bar Expands Its Chai And Beverage Delights To The World Cup Spectators In Dharamshala

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 19th October 2023 – Chai Sutta Bar, the largest tea chain globally renowned for its unique concept and authentic tea experiences, is proud to announce the grand opening of five new kiosks in 5 Matches at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, India, just in time for the prestigious World Cup matches. The kiosks will offer a delightful range of chai, cold coffee, and sandwiches to enhance the match-watching experience for fans.



Chai Sutta Bar, founded in 2016 by Anubhav Dubey and Anand Nayak, has quickly become the largest tea chain in the world. With its humble beginnings in Indore, the company was established with a simple yet powerful idea - to serve the most consumed beverage in India, chai (Tea), in a contemporary and inviting setting. Over the years, Chai Sutta Bar has emerged as the go-to destination for youngsters seeking the perfect environment to unwind and savor a cup of chai.



With an astonishing daily output of 4.5 lakh kulhad teas, Chai Sutta Bar has successfully carved a niche in the hearts of its customers, offering not just a cup of chai but an experience. The brand has experienced remarkable growth and now boasts a turnover of over 150 crores, with more than outlets spread across 300+ cities in India.



The decision to expand to the iconic HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala is a testament to Chai Sutta Bar's commitment to serving quality beverages in unique and high-energy environments. This expansion aligns perfectly with the company's vision to make its offerings accessible to diverse audiences nationwide.



Chai Sutta Bar would like to clarify that its name, although suggestive of smoking and a bar, does not promote using harmful substances. The organization is committed to promoting a healthy lifestyle and works closely with local authorities in the areas where its outlets are situated to contribute positively to society.



The five new kiosks at HPCA Stadium are not just places to grab a quick bite or a refreshing drink but an extension of the warm and friendly Chai Sutta Bar experience.



Anubhav Dubey, Co-Founder and CEO of Chai Sutta Bar, expressed his excitement about the new venture, saying, "We are thrilled to be a part of the World Cup fever in Dharamshala. Chai Sutta Bar has always been about offering an experience, and we aim to make every match memorable for the spectators with our authentic chai, cold coffee, and delectable sandwiches."



Anand Nayak, Co-Founder of Chai Sutta Bar said - ''Chai Sutta Bar's journey has always been about love for chai and the shared experience of enjoying it with others. We're honored to extend our warm and inviting atmosphere to the cricket-loving community in Dharamshala during the World Cup. Our promise is to elevate your match-watching experience, one sip at a time''.



Chai Sutta Bar invites all cricket enthusiasts and chai lovers attending the World Cup matches in Dharamshala to drop by and experience the joy of sipping their favorite beverages while watching their favorite teams in action.

