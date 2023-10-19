PIF, SEC present Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Company

(MENAFN) The Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia, in collaboration with the Saudi Electricity Company (SEC), has officially launched the Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Company. Under this initiative, PIF will hold a 75 percent stake in the company, with SEC owning the remaining 25 percent. The primary objective of the Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Company is to develop a top-tier electric vehicle (EV) fast-charging infrastructure network across Saudi Arabia, ultimately bolstering the local automotive ecosystem and expediting the adoption of EVs.



The ambitious plan includes establishing a presence in over 1,000 locations and deploying more than 5,000 fast chargers by 2030. These chargers will be strategically located in urban areas across Saudi Arabia and along the connecting road networks, adhering to all relevant regulations and standards. By providing necessary charging stations to meet the future demand for EVs and promoting private sector participation in the charging station network's development, the company also aims to strengthen Saudi Arabia's automotive ecosystem. Additionally, it intends to support the localization of research and development (R&D) and the manufacturing of technologically advanced materials, contributing to the development of domestic expertise and resilience.



Omar Al Madhi, Co-Head of MENA Direct Investments at PIF, emphasized that the Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Company will play a vital role in advancing the EV transition by deploying widespread and high-quality EV charging infrastructure. This, in turn, will fuel the growth of the EV ecosystem and align with Vision 2030, positioning Saudi Arabia as a pioneer in the emerging era of electrified vehicles.



Khalid Bin Hamad Al Gnoon, CEO at SEC, underlined the company's commitment to enhancing Saudi Arabia's standing as a sustainable energy leader. In alignment with the kingdom's efforts to promote advanced energy solutions and increase the value contributed by the energy sector, SEC remains dedicated to supporting the nation's broader energy ecosystem.

