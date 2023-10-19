Azerbaijan Shares Data On Local Women Entrepreneurs Receiving Preferential Loans

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. The average
monthly salary for women in Azerbaijan last year made up 68.1
percent of the average monthly salary for men, while in 2015, this
figure was 53.9 percent, the Chairperson of the State Committee for
Family, Women, and Children Affairs Bahar Muradova said at the VI
Congress of Azerbaijani Women, Trend reports.
She pointed out significant increase of the role and importance
of women in the business world over the last 20 years.
"The ability of women to exercise their rights in the economy
and the business environment enhances their role in strengthening
the economic pillars of society. To support entrepreneurial
activities, especially in small and medium-sized businesses, the
Entrepreneurship Development Fund under the Ministry of Economy of
Azerbaijan provided 140 women entrepreneurs with a total of 9.9
million manat ($5.8 million) in preferential loans from January
through August 2023," Muradova added.
The VI Congress of Azerbaijani women is held today in Baku,
dedicated to the 100th anniversary of great leader Heydar Aliyev,
who laid the foundation of the women's movement in Azerbaijan, as
well as the 25th anniversary of the first Women's Congress of
independent Azerbaijan.
The congress gathered about 600 women from all regions of
Azerbaijan.
The event is also attended by deputies, representatives of state
and non-governmental organizations, foreign embassies and
international organizations from all regions of Azerbaijan,
prominent public and political figures, as well as officials from
Türkiye, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan.
Based on the results of discussions and proposals, a decision
will be made, and an appeal by Azerbaijani women to the head of
state will be voiced.
