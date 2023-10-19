Heydar Aliyev International Airport Presents TOP-5 Popular Destinations Of The Fall Season

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Baku Airport offers a wide selection of destinations for autumn travel. Overall, from Heydar Aliyev International Airport one can travel to 33 countries to 66 destinations. Passengers have a variety of airline options and flexible flight schedules to suit their individual needs.

The most popular destination from Baku is Istanbul, where Eastern and Western cultures meet. Over nine months of 2023, more than 745,000 passengers were transported en route Baku-Istanbul-Baku. Airlines operating flights to both airports of this beautiful city include Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), Turkish Airlines, AnadoluJet and Pegasus.

The second most popular destination is the Russian capital, Moscow, where about 510,000 passengers were transported. Flights from Baku to Moscow airports Domodedovo, Vnukovo and Sheremetyevo are operated by AZAL, Aeroflot, Utair and IrAero airlines.

The United Arab Emirates is one of the most engaging and attractive destinations for travelling in the fall. Passengers can travel Dubai using AZAL and Fly Dubai. Over nine months this year, more than 224,000 passengers were transported on this route. In addition, most of the passengers prefer to travel en route Baku-Abu Dhabi-Baku. Air carriers Air Arabia Abu-Dhabi and Wizz Air Abu-Dhabi operate the flights on this route.

Regular flights from Heydar Aliyev International Airport to the capital of Georgia and back are operated by AZAL and Georgian Wings. Thus, the national air carrier of Azerbaijan operates daily flights en route Baku-Tbilisi-Baku twice a day. Georgian Wings, having increased the frequency of regular flights to 5 times a week, performs on this route on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

It should be noted that today 39 foreign airlines operate flights to Heydar Aliyev International Airport, of which 17 are low-cost airlines.