Heydar Aliyev International Airport Presents TOP-5 Popular Destinations Of The Fall Season

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Baku Airport offers a wide selection of destinations for autumn
travel. Overall, from Heydar Aliyev International Airport one can
travel to 33 countries to 66 destinations. Passengers have a
variety of airline options and flexible flight schedules to suit
their individual needs.
The most popular destination from Baku is Istanbul, where
Eastern and Western cultures meet. Over nine months of 2023, more
than 745,000 passengers were transported en route
Baku-Istanbul-Baku. Airlines operating flights to both airports of
this beautiful city include Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), Turkish
Airlines, AnadoluJet and Pegasus.
The second most popular destination is the Russian capital,
Moscow, where about 510,000 passengers were transported. Flights
from Baku to Moscow airports Domodedovo, Vnukovo and Sheremetyevo
are operated by AZAL, Aeroflot, Utair and IrAero airlines.
The United Arab Emirates is one of the most engaging and
attractive destinations for travelling in the fall. Passengers can
travel Dubai using AZAL and Fly Dubai. Over nine months this year,
more than 224,000 passengers were transported on this route. In
addition, most of the passengers prefer to travel en route Baku-Abu
Dhabi-Baku. Air carriers Air Arabia Abu-Dhabi and Wizz Air
Abu-Dhabi operate the flights on this route.
Regular flights from Heydar Aliyev International Airport to the
capital of Georgia and back are operated by AZAL and Georgian
Wings. Thus, the national air carrier of Azerbaijan operates daily
flights en route Baku-Tbilisi-Baku twice a day. Georgian Wings,
having increased the frequency of regular flights to 5 times a
week, performs on this route on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays,
Saturdays and Sundays.
It should be noted that today 39 foreign airlines operate
flights to Heydar Aliyev International Airport, of which 17 are
low-cost airlines.
MENAFN19102023000187011040ID1107270684
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.