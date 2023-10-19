TURKSOY Secgen Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Ilham Aliyev

( MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. Secretary General of TURKSOY Sultan Raev sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of October 18 - Day of Restoration of Independence of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.