TURKSOY Secgen Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Ilham Aliyev


10/19/2023 7:19:47 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. Secretary General of TURKSOY Sultan Raev sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of October 18 - Day of Restoration of Independence of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Will be updated

MENAFN19102023000187011040ID1107270683

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search