Azerbaijan Aims To Finish Building Railway Complex, Bus Station In Aghdam By End Of 2024

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. Construction of a
railway complex and a bus station in Azerbaijan's Aghdam is planned
to be completed by the end of 2024, said Bashir Hajiyev, Deputy
Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the
territories of Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha district)
liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports.
He spoke during a panel discussion going within the Caspian
Construction Week.
According to him, the construction of the 44-kilometer-long
Barda-Aghdam road is already at the final stage.
"Earthwork has already started in the villages and residential
neighborhoods of Aghdam, and construction of houses will soon begin
in the villages of Sarijali, Kangarli and Khidirli. Other villages
are in the design process," Hajiyev said.
