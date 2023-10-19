Three Injured In Rocket Attack On Dnipro Suburb Undergo Surgery

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Three people injured in a rocket attack on the outskirts of Dnipro on October 18 have undergone surgery.
Volodymyr Orlov, the first deputy head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration, said this on the air of the 'United News' telethon, Ukrinform reported.
"Two women and one man were hospitalized in the city of Dnipro, all of them were operated on. One woman was released for outpatient treatment," Orlov said.
He noted that three people were hospitalized after the missile strike. A man and another woman are in moderate condition. Their lives are not in danger.
As reported, on October 18, Russian troops fired missiles at the private sector in Dnipro, causing deaths and injuries.
