Curve Selects Nuvei To Boost Customer Experience And Facilitate International Expansion

MONTREAL and LONDON, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation ("Nuvei" or the"Company") (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the Canadian fintech company, announces today that it has been selected by Curve, the fast-growing financial super app that consolidates your cards into one smart card, to provide card acquiring and alternative payment methods (APMs) for consumer transfer of funds to and from their Curve digital wallet.

Nuvei's agile, customizable, full stack payments technology enables the fintech app and card issuer to accept VISA and Mastercard transactions. Card payments are optimized through Nuvei's smart routing engine to maximize card payment acceptance and reduce operating costs. All the relevant APMs in each market Curve operates will be available to Curve customers soon.

Curve also benefits from Nuvei's customizable, real-time reporting tools, which enables the company to monitor all transactions through a single, comprehensive analytics portal. This capability is of particularly high relevance to the financial services industry, in order to route payments traffic effectively and optimize payments flow.

Curve's Founder & CEO, Shachar Bialick, commented on the announcement:“Our goal at Curve is to be the most customer-centric app, simplifying the way they spend, so industry-leading customer experience is critical to Curve's service. Consumers simply will not tolerate delays or the inability to transfer funds, so we are proud to partner with Nuvei. Their proven optimized card acceptance rates, platform stability and low latency guarantees that we're offering the peak payments service to our customers.”

In addition to providing payments services in Curve's established markets in Europe, Curve is leveraging Nuvei's global acquiring reach to accelerate its international growth plans.

Bialick continued:“Nuvei enables us to accelerate our growth and scale at pace without compromising the optimization of our payments function. Partnering with a global payments provider fast-tracks our growth plans. Nuvei's agile technology and single integration access to all the global APMs we need to localize payments anywhere in the world enables us to adapt quickly to changing conditions in the payments landscape in every market we currently operate or plan to operate in the future.”

Philip Fayer, Nuvei Chair and CEO, added:“Payments play a critical role in the user experience for financial services providers, and the market is becoming increasingly competitive. We are proud to partner with Curve to enhance the product it is offering to its customers, and to enable to Curve to reach its customers, wherever they are and however they want to pay.”

About Curve

Curve is a financial super app. Its mission is to be a one-stop shop for all the financial needs of a consumer; a single point of access to a wide range of financial products and services, bundling together all your money into one smart card and an even smarter app. Unlike other services available in the market today, Curve allows customers to connect and supercharge their legacy banks to the 21st century, without leaving their bank or signing up to a new bank. Curve is live in 31 markets across the UK and European Economic Area (EEA).

Curve supports Mastercard, Visa and Diners Club networks. The Curve Card and e-money, related to cards issued in the UK, is issued by CurveUK Limited, authorised in the UK by the Financial Conduct Authority to issue electronic money (firm reference number 900926). The Curve Card and e-money, related to cards issued in the EEA, is issued by Curve Europe UAB, authorised in Lithuania by the Bank of Lithuania (electronic money institution license No. 73 issued on 22 of October, 2020).

About Nuvei

Nuvei (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI) is the Canadian fintech company accelerating the business of clients around the world. Nuvei's modular, flexible and scalable technology allows leading companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 47+ markets, 150 currencies and 634 alternative payment methods, Nuvei provides the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally with one integration.

