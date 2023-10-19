Hydreight Launches NAD+ As Part Of Robust Patient Service Offering

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia and LAS VEGAS, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydreight Technologies Inc. (“ Hydreight ” or the “Company ”) (TSXV:NURS)(OTCQB:HYDTF)(FSE:S06) a mobile clinical network and medical platform which enables flexible, at-home medical services across 50 states in the United States, is pleased to announce that it has launched NAD+ as part of its robust patient service offering on its proprietary healthcare technology platform.



NAD+ or Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide is a coenzyme central to metabolism which is found in all living cells and consists of two nucleotides joined through their phosphate groups. Clinical studies have suggested that NAD+ may help to improve cognitive function, energy, weight management, pain management, and may also reduce and reverse effects of aging and more.

Hydreight is building the largest mobile clinical network in the United States for nurses to provide at- home healthcare services across 50 states. Currently, the Company platform offers various mobile services including: IV drip therapy, aesthetics, and now NAD+. The Company plans to continue adding products to its offering and will be launching lab testing and patient specific services in the next few months.

In order to start providing NAD+ services, Hydreight has customized its proprietary technology and updated the workflows across every state.

Shane Madden, CEO of Hydreight commented,“This is another significant milestone for the evolution and expansion of the Company. In terms of organic growth, we have recognized and are focused on three key areas: 1) increasing the number of nurses on our platform 2) increasing the products/services available to patients and 3) establishing white label partners that utilize our platform to reach more patients across the United States. Earlier in the year, we made some important investments into our proprietary technology which have paid off immensely. The advancements enable us to add new products and services, new locations, and update workflows smoothly and efficiently. Adding NAD+ to our at-home product portfolio provides medical professionals with additional health and wellness treatment options that may be accessed through the Hydreight platform. As we navigate the complex healthcare regulations across the United States, we will continue to look for opportunities to increase our value proposition and grow the business.”

Hydreight Technologies Inc. is building the largest mobile clinic network in the United States. Its proprietary, fully integrated platform hosts a network of over 2500 nurses, over 100 doctors and a pharmacy network across 50 states. The platform includes a built-in, easy-to-use suite of fully integrated tools for accounting, documentation, sales, inventory, booking, and managing patient data, which enables licensed healthcare professionals to provide services directly to patients at home, office or hotel. Hydreight is bridging the gap between provider compliance and patient convenience, empowering nurses, med spa technicians, and other licensed healthcare professionals. The Hydreight platform allows healthcare professionals to deliver services independently, on their own terms, or to add mobile services to existing location-based operations. Hydreight has a 503B pharmacy network servicing all 50 states and is closely affiliated with a U.S. certified e-script and telemedicine provider network that provides services in over 650 cities and growing.

