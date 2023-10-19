Pool Corporation Reports Third Quarter Results And Narrows 2023 Earnings Guidance



Net sales of $1.5 billion ; our second highest third quarter in company history

Operating income of $194.4 million and operating margin of 13.2%

Q3 2023 diluted EPS of $3.51 or $3.50 without ta x benefits Narrows annual earnings guidance range to $13.15 - $13.65 per diluted share

COVINGTON, La., Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pool Corporation (Nasdaq/GSM:POOL) today reported results for the third quarter of 2023 and narrowed its 2023 earnings guidance.

“We have much to be proud of this quarter. Our team displayed skillful execution and dedication, delivering sales of $1.5 billion, down 9% from a record high in the third quarter of 2022. At the core of our business, maintenance activities remained stable, indicating steady demand for non-discretionary products, while pool construction-related activities remained weaker as challenging macroeconomic factors continue weighing heavily on major project consumer spending. Confident in the opportunities ahead and the future of our industry, we expanded our sales center network through two greenfields this quarter, bringing our total count to fourteen new locations this year, including four acquired locations. Consistent additions to the installed base of swimming pools and related upkeep, combined with favorable pricing gains, technological advancements and product upgrade trends, continue to be long-term growth drivers for the outdoor living industry. As we look back at the 2023 swimming pool season, we are pleased by the partnerships with our employees, customers and suppliers, which enabled us to navigate challenging industry conditions. We look forward to closing out the year together and positioning ourselves for future growth through advancing our market-leading position,” commented Peter D. Arvan, president and CEO.

Third quarter ended September 30, 2023 compared to the third quarter ended September 30, 2022

Net sales decreased 9% in the third quarter of 2023 to $1.5 billion compared to $1.6 billion in the third quarter of 2022 following 14% net sales growth in the third quarter of 2022 and 24% net sales growth in the third quarter of 2021. Our results reflected lower sales volumes from reduced pool construction activity and discretionary replacement activity and were also negatively impacted 1% from one less selling day in the third quarter of 2023 versus the third quarter of 2022. Base business results approximated consolidated results for the period.

Gross profit decreased 15% to $428.7 million in the third quarter of 2023 from $503.7 million in the same period of 2022. Our gross profit increased at a 14% compound annual growth rate (“CAGR”) from the third quarter of 2019 to the third quarter of 2023. Gross margin decreased 210 basis points to 29.1% in the third quarter of 2023 compared to 31.2% in the third quarter of 2022 as we sold through our prior year lower cost inventory purchases.

Selling and administrative expenses (operating expenses) decreased 2% to $234.3 million in the third quarter of 2023 compared to $239.8 million in the third quarter of 2022 as volume-driven expenses were well managed during the quarter. As a percentage of net sales, operating expenses increased to 15.9% in the third quarter of 2023 compared to 14.8% in the same period of 2022.

While operating income in the third quarter of 2023 decreased 26% to $194.4 million from a record third quarter high of $263.9 million in 2022, operating income increased at a 17% CAGR from the third quarter of 2019 to the third quarter of 2023. Operating margin was 13.2% in the third quarter of 2023 compared to 16.3% in the third quarter of 2022.

Interest and other non-operating expenses, net for the third quarter of 2023 increased $1.9 million compared to the third quarter of 2022, primarily driven by higher average interest rates.

We recorded a $0.4 million tax benefit from Accounting Standards Update (ASU) 2016-09, Improvements to Employee Share-Based Payment Accounting, in the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to a tax benefit of $0.6 million realized in the same period of 2022. This resulted in a $0.01 per diluted share tax benefit in the third quarter of 2023 compared to a $0.02 per diluted share tax benefit realized in the same period of 2022.

Net income decreased 27% to $137.8 million in the third quarter of 2023 compared to $190.1 million in the third quarter of 2022. Earnings per diluted share decreased 27% to $3.51 in the third quarter of 2023 compared to $4.78 in the same period of 2022. Without the impact from ASU 2016-09 in both periods, earnings per diluted share decreased 26% to $3.50 compared to $4.76 in the third quarter of 2022. Our earnings per diluted share increased at a 16% CAGR from the third quarter of 2019 to the third quarter of 2023 and a 17% CAGR without the impact of ASU 2016-19 over the same period.

Nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2022

Net sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 declined 11% to $4.5 billion from $5.1 billion in the nine months ended September 30, 2022. As expected, gross margin declined 170 basis points to 30.1% from 31.8% in the same period last year.

Operating expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 were flat compared to the prior year period. Operating income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 decreased 27% to $667.2 million compared to $918.5 million in the same period last year. Operating margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was 14.7% compared to 18.1% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 decreased 30% to $471.8 million compared to $676.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Adjusted EBITDA decreased less than net income at 26% to $712.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared to $958.7 million for the same period last year, as net income included the impact of higher interest expense driven by increased interest rates. We recorded a $5.9 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, tax benefit from ASU 2016-09 in the nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared to a $9.5 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, tax benefit in the same period of 2022. Interest and other non-operating expenses, net for the first nine months of 2023 increased $20.9 million compared to the same period last year, primarily due to higher average interest rates.

Earnings per diluted share decreased 29% to $12.00 in the first nine months of 2023 compared to $16.82 in the same period of 2022. Without the impact from ASU 2016-09 in both periods, earnings per diluted share was $11.85 in the first nine months of 2023 compared to $16.58 in the same period of 2022. Our earnings per diluted share increased by a 19% CAGR from 2019 to 2023 and a 21% CAGR without the impact of ASU 2016-19 over the same period.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Total net receivables, including pledged receivables, decreased 16% at September 30, 2023 compared to September 30, 2022, primarily due to our lower sales in 2023. Inventory levels of $1.3 billion decreased $280.3 million, or 18%, compared to September 30, 2022 and $331.8 million, or 21%, compared to December 31, 2022 as we sold through the remainder of prior year strategic purchases we made to compensate for supply chain challenges. Total debt outstanding was $1.0 billion at September 30, 2023, down $478.6 million from September 30, 2022 and $352.9 million from December 31, 2022.

Net cash provided by operations improved to $750.0 million in the first nine months of 2023 compared to $307.5 million in the first nine months of 2022, primarily driven by positive changes in working capital, particularly as we sold through our prior year strategic inventory purchases, partially offset by lower net income.

Outlook

“We have narrowed our annual earnings guidance based on our results to date and now expect diluted earnings per share in the range of $13.15 to $13.65, including the impact of year-to-date tax benefits of $0.15. Given the challenges presented in 2023, we believe ending the year at $13.15, compared to the $6.40 we reported in 2019, would be a solid result, showcasing our ability to maintain favorable pricing and profitability in this challenging environment. While this year has been a period of stabilization for the outdoor living industry, we remain confident in the long-term growth opportunities available organically through a combination of continuously improved execution, strategic product additions and targeted new locations, as well as selective acquisitions. As we near the end of the swimming pool season, I would like to thank our many team members who have continued to deliver in times of uncertainty and are helping lead us into the future. Their knowledge and skills are unmatched by anyone in the industry,” said Arvan.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP measures (adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted EPS).

About Pool Corporation

POOLCORP is the world's largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products. POOLCORP operates 434 sales centers in North America, Europe and Australia, through which it distributes more than 200,000 products to roughly 125,000 wholesale customers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes“forward-looking” statements that involve risks and uncertainties that are generally identifiable through the use of words such as“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“estimate,”“project,”“should,”“will,”“may,” and similar expressions and include projections of earnings. The forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur. Actual results may differ materially due to a variety of factors, including the sensitivity of our business to weather conditions; changes in economic conditions, consumer discretionary spending, the housing market, inflation or interest rates; our ability to maintain favorable relationships with suppliers and manufacturers; the extent to which home-centric trends will moderate or reverse; competition from other leisure product alternatives or mass merchants; our ability to continue to execute our growth strategies; changes in the regulatory environment; new or additional taxes, duties or tariffs; excess tax benefits or deficiencies recognized under ASU 2016-09 and other risks detailed in POOLCORP's 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports and filings filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as updated by POOLCORP's subsequent filings with the SEC.

POOL CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)