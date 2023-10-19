American Airlines Reports Third-Quarter 2023 Financial Results



Record third-quarter revenue of approximately $13.5 billion.

GAAP third-quarter net loss of $545 million, or ($0.83) per diluted share.

Excluding net special items 1 , third-quarter net income of $263 million, or $0.38 per diluted share.

Record third-quarter completion factor, best among U.S. network carriers.

Ended the third quarter with approximately $13.5 billion of total available liquidity.

Reduced total debt 2 by $1.4 billion in the third quarter. Credit rating upgraded by Fitch, Moody's and Standard & Poor's during the third quarter.



“The American Airlines team continues to produce strong results,” said American's CEO Robert Isom.“Our team is delivering record-setting reliability and operational performance. We are executing on our plans and remain well-positioned for the future, supported by the strength of our network, our young and modern fleet, and our outstanding team.”

Reliability

American delivered a strong operation in the third quarter, including a record-setting performance during the peak travel period this summer. American operated more than 515,000 flights in the third quarter with an average load factor of 84%. The company produced its best-ever third-quarter completion factor and the best completion factor among U.S. network carriers. American is committed to building on this momentum and delivering a reliable operation for customers during the upcoming holiday travel season.

Financial performance

American produced record third-quarter revenues of approximately $13.5 billion, driven by a resilient demand environment and record-setting co-brand credit card and travel rewards program revenue. American saw year-over-year growth in corporate and government revenue in the third quarter and continued strength in demand and revenue from unmanaged business travel.

In the third quarter, the company produced an operating margin of (1.7%) and net loss of $545 million on a GAAP basis. Excluding net special items1, American produced an operating margin of 5.4% and net income of $263 million in the third quarter, exceeding the high end of the company's prior guidance.

Liquidity and balance sheet

American reduced total debt2 by $1.4 billion in the third quarter. Strengthening the balance sheet continues to be a top priority, and the company is more than 70% of the way to its goal of reducing total debt by $15 billion by the end of 2025. As of Sept. 30, 2023, American had reduced its total debt by approximately $10.9 billion from peak levels in mid-2021.

American's commitment to strengthening its balance sheet is being recognized, with Fitch, Moody's and Standard & Poor's each upgrading the company's credit rating in the third quarter. The company ended the quarter with approximately $13.5 billion of total available liquidity, comprised of cash and short-term investments plus undrawn capacity under revolving and other short-term credit facilities.

Guidance and investor update

Based on demand trends and the current fuel price forecast and excluding the impact of special items3, the company expects its fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted operating margin to be 2% to 4%. American now expects its full-year 2023 adjusted operating margin to be approximately 7%.

For additional financial forecasting detail, please refer to the company's investor update, furnished with this press release with the SEC on Form 8-K. This filing will also be available at aa/investorrelations .

Conference call and webcast details

The company will conduct a live audio webcast of its financial results conference call at 7:30 a.m. CT today. The call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at aa/investorrelations . An archive of the webcast will be available on the website through Nov. 19.

Notes

See the accompanying notes in the financial tables section of this press release for further explanation, including a reconciliation of all GAAP to non-GAAP financial information, including the calculation of free cash flow.

