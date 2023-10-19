Global Water Soluble Film Market Set For Steady Growth, Projected To Reach $517.1 Million By 2028

The global water soluble film market, which achieved a size of US$ 375.0 million in 2022, is poised for significant expansion. Analysts project the market to reach US$ 517.1 million by 2028, exhibiting a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.7% during the forecast period of 2023-2028.

Key Market Insights:

What is Water Soluble Film: Water soluble film, also known as polyvinyl alcohol (PVA/PVOH) film, is a synthetic polymer that readily dissolves in water. It is characterized by properties such as being colorless, odorless, biodegradable, non-toxic, and possessing high tear and tensile strength. Water soluble films offer a range of benefits, including smooth mechanical operations, enhanced productivity, cost-effectiveness, and flexibility in packaging. Additionally, they provide high solvent resistance, gas barrier performance, excellent heat-sealing properties, and printability, making them versatile in various applications.

Driving Factors:

Market Segmentation:



Material: PVA/PVOH, Xylan

PVA/PVOH is the dominant material, favored for its biodegradability and suitability in various packaging applications.

Application: Detergent Packaging, Agrochemical Packaging, Water Treatment Chemical Packaging, Pharmaceutical Packaging, Others

Detergent packaging is a leading application due to the demand for single-use packs that reduce wastage and overdosing.

End-Use Industry: Textile, Agriculture, Consumer Goods, Healthcare, Others Consumer goods drive significant demand as smaller unit dose packs gain popularity.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific leads the market due to its growing packaging needs and eco-conscious consumer base.

Competitive Landscape:

The market is fragmented with several small and large players operating. Key companies include Kuraray Co. Ltd., Nippon Synthetic Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd., Aicello Corporation, Arrow GreenTech Ltd., Cortec Corporation, Changzhou Kelin PVA Water Soluble Films Co., Ltd., Jiangmen Proudly Water-soluble Plastic Co., Ltd., AMC (UK) Ltd., 3M Company, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Fujian Zhongsu Biodegradable Films Co., Ltd., Dezhou Huamao Textile Co. Ltd., and Neptun Technologies GmbH.

COVID-19 Impact: The pandemic disrupted supply chains and affected production, but the impact was mitigated as providers managed supply chains to adapt to challenges.

Key Questions Answered:



How has the global water soluble film market performed so far, and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global water soluble film market?

What is the impact of each driver, restraint, and opportunity on the global water soluble film market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material?

Which is the most attractive material in the water soluble film market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

Which is the most attractive application in the water soluble film market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use industry?

Which is the most attractive end-use industry in the water soluble film market?

What is the competitive structure of the global water soluble film market? Who are the key players/companies in the global water soluble film market?

