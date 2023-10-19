Protective Face Mask Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 28.2 Bn By The End Of 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Protective Face Mask Market is witnessing significant growth with the rising awareness of airborne diseases and the increasing demand for personal protective equipment (PPE). In this article, we will delve into the market trends, key growth drivers, and the projected market value of 2022, the global protective face mask industry was valued at US$ 8.3 billion. Over the forecast period from 2023 to 2031, the market is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.3%, ultimately reaching a value of US$ 28.2 billion by the end of 2031.Protective face masks are essential devices designed to cover the nose and mouth, effectively preventing the inhalation of harmful substances such as bacteria, pollution, or the exhalation of bacteria and viruses. These masks serve a dual purpose, both as personal protective equipment and as a vital public health measure in curbing the transmission of diseases.Get Sample Copy of the Report :Key Growth Drivers:The heightened awareness of airborne infections has led to a significant surge in the demand for face masks. Recent outbreaks of airborne diseases have driven individuals to seek better protection through the use of face masks.An emerging trend in the market is the growing adoption of surgical masks for personal use, particularly for safeguarding against virus pandemics. Global health organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) have set guidelines and standards to ensure the safety and well-being of people, irrespective of age, which further drives the market's expansion.Various industries, including pharmaceuticals, chemicals, agriculture, construction, and mining, involve processes that emit heat, hazardous gases, radiation, and harmful fumes. These pollutants pose significant health risks, including cancer, respiratory diseases, and skin disorders. As a result, the adoption of protective face masks by workers in these sectors is on the rise, creating ample market opportunities.Healthcare professionals who regularly interact with patients or perform surgical procedures have turned to surgical face masks as their primary defense against harmful bacteria and viruses. These masks effectively shield healthcare workers from potential exposure to pathogens released by patients in the form of aerosols or liquid droplets. Furthermore, these face masks serve as a protective barrier against the transmission of harmful microorganisms through bodily fluids or infectious blood, reducing the risk of cross-contamination between healthcare workers and patients.Do you have any query regarding this research? Ask your Query :Key Players :.3M.AlphaProTech.Cardinal Health.DUPONT.Honeywell International Inc..KCWW.Makrite.Moldex-Metric, Inc..Prestige Ameritech.Shanghai Dasheng Healthcare Products Manufacturing Co., Ltd.Market SegmentationBy Type.Surgical Mask.Procedure Mask.N95 Respirator.Face ShieldBy End-user.Personal / Individual.Industrial.Healthcare.Research.Oil & Gas.Others (Food & Agriculture Sector etc.)Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:By Distribution Channel.Distributor.Pharmacy.Megastore.E-commerceMore Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –Global Lipstick Market is Anticipated to Hold a Value worth US$ 8.6 Billion by 2031Demand for Second-Hand Products - Market Size, Trends, Analysis, Scope, Growth Drivers

