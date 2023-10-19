Linkwheelie Unveils Safer And Highly Efficient Solution For Automated Linkedin Lead Generation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Linkwheelie, a company specializing in lead generation tools, is excited to introduce its suite of B2B sales and marketing solutions. This release represents a significant step forward in providing businesses with access to active leads through LinkedIn.



"LinkedIn is a potent platform for sales and marketing professionals, but using it effectively without violating terms of service can be challenging," says CEO and co-founder of Linkwheelie, Akesh Soni, "Our aim is to facilitate more efficient and compliant use of LinkedIn, removing concerns about policy violations."



Linkwheelie was founded with the goal of assisting businesses of all sizes in lead generation and deal closure while protecting their LinkedIn profile. The company is gaining traction in the B2B sales and marketing sector, enhancing its efficiency and deal-closing capabilities whilst reshaping how businesses connect with potential clients.



The suite is accessible to businesses of all sizes, regardless of their access to Sales Navigator, enabling swift and secure connections with prospects on LinkedIn. "We're delighted to offer our innovative solutions to businesses worldwide. Our mission is to empower businesses of all sizes, aiding in their sales growth and expansion, and we remain committed to developing new methods to help them achieve their objectives" notes Soni.



Key components of Linkwheelie's suite include:



Job Board Integration: Linkwheelie facilitates secure connections with prospects on various job boards.



Lead Generation: Businesses can generate leads via LinkedIn and job boards using Linkwheelie.



Sales and Marketing Automation: The company offers a range of user-friendly tools to automate sales and marketing workflows.



Reporting and Analytics: Linkwheelie provides features for tracking progress and ROI.



Linkwheelie's user-friendly tools are designed to streamline prospect identification and connection on LinkedIn and various job boards. With Linkwheelie, businesses can enhance productivity and boost deal closures without the worry of infringing LinkedIn's terms of service.



About Linkwheelie:

Linkwheelie is a pioneering provider of innovative solutions, enabling businesses to efficiently and securely identify and connect with prospects on LinkedIn and various job boards. With its user-friendly tools, Linkwheelie offers a compliant option in B2B sales and marketing, making lead generation accessible to all businesses, regardless of their access to Sales Navigator. For more information, please visit linkwheelie .



