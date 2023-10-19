Pridelines Appoints New Exeecutive Director

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Pridelines, a leading LGBTQ non-profit organization dedicated to empowering, educating, and supporting the South Florida LGBTQ community, is thrilled to announce the appointment of our new Executive Director, Dr. Edward Summers.

Edward brings a wealth of experience and passion to Pridelines, having served as the Program Director and Primary Therapist at i-Kare Treatment Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, and as Primary Therapist at United Recovery Project (URP) in Lake Worth Beach, Florida. Prior to moving to Florida, Dr. Summers was the Founder and CEO of The Thinkubator, Inc., a Bronx-based innovation and workforce development nonprofit focused on crafting innovative solutions to complex problems. Dr. Summers was driven to create the organization by the desire to see a more just and inclusive world. His commitment to creating inclusive spaces and advancing LGBTQ rights is well-recognized within the community.

"As Pridelines continues to grow and evolve, we are excited to welcome Edward Summers as our new Executive Director. His leadership, vision, and dedication to our mission will undoubtedly lead us into a bright and promising future," said Veronica Barrios-Garcia, Chair of the Board of Directors.

Edward Summers joins Pridelines at a pivotal moment, as the organization celebrates 41 years of serving LGBTQ youth and their families and bidding farewell to Victor Diaz Herman who has served as CEO for 15 years.

“Edward is poised to lead Pridelines to new heights and expand our reach in the LGBTQ community,” said, Victor Diaz Herman

"I am honored and thrilled to lead Pridelines in this exciting new chapter. I am committed to continuing the organization's legacy of empowerment, education, and support for LGBTQ youth and their families," said Edward Summers,“Together with our dedicated staff, volunteers, and partners, we will work tirelessly to ensure that Pridelines remains a beacon of hope and a resource for all LGBTQ individuals in South Florida."

About Pridelines:

Pridelines, founded in 1982, is a non-profit LGBTQ organization that provides a safe, welcoming, and inclusive space for LGBTQ youth and their families. Our mission is to support, educate, and empower South Florida's LGBTQ community through programs and services that promote personal growth, leadership development, and inclusivity.