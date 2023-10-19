Deputy FM Receives UAE Amb. To Kuwait

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 19 (KUNA) -- Deputy Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received on Thursday UAE's Ambassador to Kuwait Dr. Matar Al-Neyadi to discuss their bilateral relation and topics of common interests. (end)
