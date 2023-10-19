Widodo Dynasty Taking Controversial Form In Indonesia

(MENAFN- Asia Times) JAKARTA – Indonesia's Constitutional Court has cleared the way for President Joko Widodo's 36-year-old son, Solo town mayor Gibran Rakabuming, to become the running mate to front-runner Prabowo Subianto in the February 14 presidential election. But neither has said whether they will follow through on the court decision to run together.

While the country's highest court rejected one petition seeking to lower the age for presidential and vice-presidential candidates from 40 to 35, it ruled in favor of another for them to be allowed to run for the same posts if they have contested a regional election, regardless of age.

According to legal analysts, the court was correct in rejecting three petitions on lowering the age limit, arguing that it was something to be considered by lawmakers in the People's Consultative Assembly, the country's highest legislative body.



The 5-4 ruling on the separate petition is widely seen as an attempt to perpetuate Widodo's dynasty – a phenomenon

that has barely taken root in Indonesia

–

and extend his influence beyond the end of his presidency next October when he is expected to continue his career as leader of a political party.

What did not sit well with many critics was the fact that the chief justice of the Constitutional Court is Widodo's brother-in-law, Anwar Usman, 66, who made known his personal views on the subject in an earlier public lecture by noting that the Prophet Muhammad appointed a 16-year-old boy as his military commander.

In his dissenting opinion, one of the nine justices, Saldi Asra, claimed at a meeting where Usman was absent, the eight other justices had initially agreed to drop the case. But with Usman present at a second session, the majority on the bench had a change of mind.

The case has stirred angry criticism in civil society, putting Widodo's legacy and his popularity at risk and leaving the court open to claims the ruling was meant

to benefit

only one family.