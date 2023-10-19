India's Rice Export Ban Deserves A Global Response

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Much criticism has been leveled against India's July 2023 decision to“ban” non-basmati rice exports, which previously made up a third of its milled rice exports.



Critics have further argued that the move by India, as the world's largest rice exporter, could damage its claim to

lead the Global South , falling far from its promises to address global food challenges under its

2023 G20 presidency .

India's export bans can also be seen as irresponsible if driven not primarily by domestic food security, but rather by political reasons. Ahead of the March 2024 elections, there is a need to appease India's urban middle class by reducing mounting food prices.

The Indian government has not yet normalized its rice trade, with the situation worsening by the month. In

2023 , New Delhi imposed further constraints on parboiled rice, which accounts for 42% of India's milled rice exports.



Rice prices have since spiraled to levels similar to the

2007–08 global food price crisis . As a potential prompt for yet more countries to join the bandwagon,

Myanmar

has also banned rice exports since August 2023.

A small concession came in late August 2023 when the Indian government

announced

it would allow for exports to countries facing significant food security challenges such as Bhutan, Mauritius and Singapore, though this has done little to calm international markets.