Indian Food Festival Begins At The Radisson Blu Dhaka On October 21

Dhaka: A week-long Indian Food Festival begins at the signature restaurant Water Garden Brasserie of Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden from October 21 to 27, 2023, which will remain open for diners from 6-30 pm to 11 pm.

This was announced by Duco E. De Vries, Cluster General Manager of

Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden and Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View

at a press conference on Thursday, October 19, which was also addressed among others by Md. Nazrul Islam, Director, Sales & Marketing

and Kazi Sazedul Hai, Director, Food & Beverage.







Speaking on the occasion, De Vries said that the Indian culinary dinner buffet will be showcasing different kinds of authentic Indian cuisine, which would fulfil the appetite of the food enthusiasts. He informed that the menu is good enough to meet the cravings of people with different taste buds, as it would include delicacies from different parts of India.

The festival will serve mouth watering Indian culinary delights from different regions, such as Hyderabadi Biriyani, Nilgiri Mutton Shank, Beef Vindaloo, Mughali Fish curry and many more dishes will be on display, which will be complemented by an array of delicious desserts like Motichoor Parfait, Mango Cheese cake, Malpua Rabri, Rice Kheer with Berry Compote, Golap Jamon, Kaju Ka Barfi and the list goes on.

The Restaurant has been tastefully decorated with traditional and antique Indian scriptures and spices. The whole atmosphere of the Indian Food Festival will take you on a journey through different parts of India.

The price for the dinner is fixed at BDT 4400++ per person, but the diners can avail BOGO offer when paying through some selected

bank cards. Guests can also get a chance to participate in a raffle draw to win exciting prizes.

