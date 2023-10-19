Equinor ASA: Buy-Back Of Shares To Share Programmes For Employees

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Please see below information about transactions made under the buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR) for shares to be used in the share-based incentive programmes for employees and management. Date on which the buy-back programme was announced: 8 February 2023. The duration of the buy-back programme: 15 February 2023 to 15 January 2024. Size of the buy-back programme: The total purchase amount under the programme is NOK 1,535,150,000 and the maximum shares to be acquired is 20,000,000 shares, of which up to 12,000,000 shares can be acquired in the period from 15 February 2023 to 10 May 2023, and up to 8,000,000 shares can be acquired in the period from 15 June 2023 to 15 January 2024. On 13 October 2023, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 337,998 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 372.7827 per share. Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK) 13 October 337,998 372.7827 125,999,796 Previously disclosed buy-backs under the programme (accumulated) 3,236,984 315.4630 1,021,148,717 Total buy-backs under the programme 3,574,982 320.8823 1,147,148,513

Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 44,739,389 own shares, corresponding to 1.49% of Equinor ASA's share capital, including shares purchased under the previous buy-back programme for the share-based incentive programmes for employees, and shares purchased under Equinor's disclosed buy-back programmes which will be used to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at

