Parsons Continues Supporting WMATA With $19 Million Task Order Extension

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHANTILLY, Va., Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) today announced a previously awarded $19M, two-year extension to a current contract with the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (Metro). The task order extension was awarded on July 28, 2023, and expires on May 23, 2025.



The award extends the company's Radio Program Project Management and On‐Call Services task order under the Metro General Architectural and Engineering Consultant Services – Program Management, Construction Management, and Engineering Support Services Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity Contract. The work includes project management support for the belowground tunnel installation of radio, cellular, and fiber infrastructure; aboveground radio and fiber upgrades; aboveground tower sites for radio infrastructure; and radio equipment installation for both revenue and non-revenue vehicles.

Since 2017, Parsons has supported Metro's Radio Program, a massive multiyear, safety-critical undertaking to replace and upgrade its entire radio infrastructure from T-band frequencies to 700 MHz frequencies, while concurrently installing a cable system through its underground areas for cellular service.

“For over half a century, we have been proud to support Metro in their mission to provide safe and reliable transportation services to the residents and visitors in the National Capital Region,” said Mark Fialkowski, president, Infrastructure North America for Parsons.“Our long-standing relationship with Metro dates back to 1966, when we served as the general engineering consultant for the Metrorail system. We look forward to continuing that partnership as part of this award and to bringing important updates to the Metro system.”

Under the same IDIQ, Parsons has assisted with the execution of capital construction projects by providing lead and support staff who supplement program management, construction management, and engineering teams.

To learn more about Parsons' rail and transit expertise, visit Parsons/rail-transit .

