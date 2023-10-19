Edtech And Smart Classroom Market Set To Soar Past USD 475.14 Billion By 2030 | Skyquest Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Westford, USA, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the EdTech And Smart Classroom market , increasing adoption of online and hybrid learning models, the rise of mobile learning and microlearning, integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning in educational tools, growth of gamification and immersive learning experiences, emphasis on data privacy and security in edtech solutions, expanding use of learning analytics and predictive modelling, integration of virtual and augmented reality in classrooms, demand for personalized and adaptive learning platforms, focus on social and collaborative learning environments, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

EdTech is the use of technology in education. It can include the use of computers, tablets, smartphones, and other devices to deliver instruction, assess student learning, and manage classroom activities.

Learning Management System Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Learning Management System dominated the global market as it provides a comprehensive infrastructure. It also manages and delivers educational content, assessments, and communication. With the increasing adoption of online and blended learning, LMS solutions have become integral to educational institutions, facilitating content organization, student tracking, and course administration.

Colleges and Universities are the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, colleges and universities are the leading segment as they are early adopters of innovative technologies. In addition, higher education institutions seek to provide flexible learning opportunities, promote collaboration, and deliver high-quality education through digital platforms. They play a crucial role in driving the adoption of edtech and smart classroom solutions.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Technological Advancements

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on technological advancements. The region, particularly the United States, has a significant investment and funding ecosystem supporting edtech and smart classroom startups. Venture capital firms, government initiatives, and educational institutions actively invest in innovative educational technologies, driving market growth.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the EdTech And Smart Classroom market.

For $100 million, Byju's, an educational technology company with headquarters in India, acquired GeoGebra. Byju's overall product strategy is complemented by this acquisition, which incorporates GeoGebra's abilities to enable the development of new product offerings and learning formats for its existing mathematics portfolio. A company called GeoGebra, based in Austria, offers tools for group math learning.

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence? In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

