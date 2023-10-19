Dogwood Veterinary Clinic Opens Its Doors To New Patients

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PROSPECT, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Dogwood Veterinary Clinic , a leading comprehensive pet care provider, is delighted to accept new patients at its state-of-the-art facility. With a commitment to excellence and a vision to build a better veterinary practice, Dogwood Veterinary Clinic is ready to offer high-quality dentistry and surgical services to pets in Louisville and the surrounding areas.Dentistry and surgical services are critical components of pet healthcare and Dogwood Veterinary Clinic is dedicated to delivering the best care possible to furry family members. The clinic's experienced and compassionate veterinarians and staff members are well-equipped to handle various dental and surgical procedures, ensuring that pets receive top-notch treatment tailored to their needs.The clinic offers professional dental cleanings, oral surgery, and preventive care to maintain optimal oral health in pets. Good dental hygiene is essential for overall well-being. Dogwood Veterinary Clinic is equipped to perform various surgical procedures, including routine procedures like neutering and spaying to surgeries for more extensive issues. Their team focuses on patient safety and comfort.The clinic's veterinarians and support staff have extensive experience in dentistry and surgery, ensuring pets receive the highest standard of care.For more information about Dogwood Veterinary Clinic's new patient services, pet owners can visit the website or contact the clinic at 502-710-0170.About Dogwood Veterinary Clinic: Dogwood Veterinary Clinic is a leading veterinary practice that provides exceptional care to pets in Louisville and Prospect. Led by Dr. Franklin and a team of highly skilled professionals, the clinic offers various veterinary services to keep pets healthy and happy throughout their lives.Company: Dogwood Veterinary ClinicAddress: 10400 Meeting St.City: ProspectState: KentuckyZip code: 40059

