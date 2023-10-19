Promotions At Dinosaur Merchant Bank

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Glenn GrossmanLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Dinosaur Merchant Bank Ltd. (DMBL), a London based investment firm, announced two important promotions to strengthen their growth plans.Harold Warren has been promoted as Head of Investment Banking. He has been a part of the Dinosaur group for around 2 years. Prior to DMBL, Harold has had a successful career of 35 years in the financial industry focused on global emerging markets running trading desks and managing risk for global banks as well as stand-alone single country financial advisors, working very closely with some of the world's largest institutional asset managers.Commenting on the promotion, DMBL CEO, Glenn Grossman said,“We are confident that in his new role, Harold will provide the necessary impetus for growing our Investment Banking business. His leadership and market experience will go a long way in delivering value for our clients.”DMBL has also promoted Nuria Hernandez as Head of Operations. Nuria has been an integral part of the Operations team for 6 years, overseeing the processing and settlement of trades. She has worked with Citibank before joining DMBL in 2017."With over 15 years of experience in Asset servicing, Custody and Customer Services, Nuria brings a wealth of expertise to DMBL operations. Her new role will see her bringing further efficiencies to various processes within DMBL" – Tenette Abanilla, COO, DMBL.About DMBLFounded in 2003, Dinosaur Merchant Bank Ltd. (DMBL) is a London-based, FCA-regulated investment firm. It is a part of Dinosaur Group Holdings which also includes New York-based institutional brokerage firm Dinosaur Financial Group, LLC (member of FINRA & SIPC) and New York-based SEC-registered investment firm DCM Advisors, LLC .Deploying a team of approximately 150 professionals, the overall organization provides global execution services, financing and advisory expertise/insights for equities, fixed income, commodities and derivatives, as well as investment management. Clients and counterparties spanning six continents are primarily institutions, family offices, asset managers, hedge funds, banks, dealers, and corporations. Dinosaur takes pride in the business' stable management, strong compliance, solid operations, and diverse talent.

