Flash News: OKX Lists ORBS For Perpetual And Enables Margin Trading And Simple Earn

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for October 19, 2023.



OKX Lists ORBS for Perpetual and Enables Margin Trading and Simple Earn

OKX is pleased to announce that ORBS margin trading and Simple Earn are now enabled and that USDT-margined perpetual swaps for ORBS is now listed on OKX. These updates cover both the web and app interfaces as well as API.

Spot margin trading has been activated for the ORBS/USDT pair. For details of the tiered margin level, please refer to Margin Borrowing Position Tiers .

For the limits of Simple Earn, please refer to the Business Rules for Simple Earn .

The price limit rules of ORBS USDT-margined perpetual swap trading are the same as those of other currencies. Please refer to our perpetual swap trading guides for further details .

Orbs is a public blockchain infrastructure that combines scalability, low fees, performance, security, and ease of use. The platform is designed for mass-use applications and supports a complete blockchain stack. The Orbs platform is a decentralized, open and transparent network that offers practical blockchain solutions for enterprises and other large-scale consumer applications.

For more information, please visit the Support Center .

