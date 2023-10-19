DSM: Net Asset Value(S)

OnTheMarket plc

At 7:00am this morning (19 October 2023) it was announced that CoStar Group Inc has reached agreement on the terms of a cash offer for portfolio company OnTheMarket plc at 110p per share.

The closing bid price of OnTheMarket plc shares as at 18 October 2023 was 68p per share. Valuing the Company's OnTheMarket plc holding at 110p per share would increase the Company's NAV as at close on 18 October 2023 by 2.2p per share. The bid price of OnTheMarket plc at 10:00am on 19 October 2023 was 107p.