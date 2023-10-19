Sand Sherpa Adds A Touch Of Freedom And Some Nomad Ways

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Eco-adventure company, Sand Sherpa , which operates overnight camps in the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, has introduced an all-inclusive overnight option that includes return transfers from the DDCR gate to the camp, bush meals, morning and evening nature walks and bedding.Sand Sherpa is the only operator in the wilderness area of the 225-square-kilometre reserve, which has been closed to the general public for more than 20 years. Adventurers stay in adapted ex-military trailers stationed at private locations throughout undulating dunes and amidst trees, but within easy access to bathroom facilities and the main camp area, where dinner and breakfast are served.Sand Sherpa's adventures are popular with residents, visitors, corporate groups and schools. The company has developed its own proprietary“Nomad Ways” programme of activities that are incorporated into trips and tailored itineraries for participants. This brings past skills, values and stories into each camp.The company also starts the new season with an exciting collaboration with Freedom Overland, bringing two specially prepared Unimogs into camp. These are luxury self-contained campers that provide very special moments and picture-perfect Insta shots to create lasting memories.Sand Sherpa has an exciting fleet of vehicles, including a Pinzgauer 6x6 and a Land Rover 101 troop carrier as well as 4x4 vehicles. During a scenic drive on a specially prepared track to camp, participants are encouraged to spot and identify desert life while a Sherpa Guide provides insight, commentary and guidance over hand-held radios.Once at camp, each group is assigned its own camping trailer equipped with a Sherpa Tent, utensils, camping accessories, sofa and dining set-up, along with eight kilograms of mesquite wood. After sunset, a bush dinner is prepared for campers, including salad, fire-cooked burgers and fresh oven-made pizza. Participants may also bring their own food and preferred beverages, which they can prepare on their individual grills.Following dinner, campers are invited to participate in an evening nature walk around the campsite to spot animal tracks and scorpions. A hawk walk also takes place on the morning of departure to identify animal tracks that have appeared overnight. Each guest also has a turn walking with, and flying, trained birds of prey.The experience is ideal for families with children looking to explore the natural landscape and learn more about the fascinating life that inhabits the sands. With education and conservation at the heart of the team's efforts, the experience shines a light on the delicate environmental balance and inspires the need to protect the desert landscape amid rapid urban development.Sand Sherpa makes a donation to the reserve for every participant on their very special eco-adventures.___________________________________________________________________________Note to the editor:LISTING DETAILSAll-Inclusive Sherpa Camp in the Dubai Desert Conservation ReserveItinerary:Day 114.30 - 15.30: Pick up from hotel/residence (for guests booking transfers)15.30: Arrival at the entrance to the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve15.45 - 16.15: Safari drive to the campsite under Sand Sherpa guidance16.15 - 16.30: Familiarisation with the camp and trailers/Unimogs16.30 onwards: At leisure17.30 - 18.00: Guides will go around the camp and light campfires around the site19.00: Bush dinner in the main camp area20.00: Evening nature walk with the camp leaderDay 206:00: Breakfast in the main camp area07:30: Hawk walk through an ancient ghaf tree forest09:30: Departure from camp to DDCR GateBOOKINGSPackages for Sherpa Camp are priced at AED850 per adult on weekdays, AED925 on weekends, and AED250 per child.Unimog camping packages are priced at AED4,500 and can accommodate up to two adults and two childrenFor bookings:Call or Whatsapp: +971 58 5606926Email:Website: sandsherpaFacebook: @Sand SherpaInstagram: @sandsherpaABOUT SAND SHERPAA Sherpa is a Himalayan mountaineer renowned for guiding and assisting adventurers in their quest to tackle the world's toughest peaks, including Everest. Sand Sherpa pays tribute to these ultimate guides by adopting the name in their brand, as the team guides their adventurers into the deserts and mountains of the UAE and beyond. Sherpa guides demonstrate best practices in terms of eco-adventure and are on hand throughout our experiences to assist participants. The homegrown company operates exploration, expeditions, camping events and 4X4 off-road driving experiences in the desert and mountains.

