PIAFRICA 2024: Reshaping African Markets: Deciphering The Investment Conundrum For Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PIAFRICA 2024 is set to take place on February 28th - 29th, 2024, at the Intercontinental in Mauritius.

LONDON, OFFICE 403, UNITED KINGDOM, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- PIAFRICA 2024, the 7th edition of the Pension Funds and Alternative Investments Africa Conference, is set to take place on February 28th - 29th, 2024, at the Intercontinental in Mauritius. This distinguished event brings together Pension Fund Managers, Investment Managers , Institutional Managers, and industry leaders for a groundbreaking gathering. The overarching theme of the event revolves around exploring new investment avenues, especially in alternative investments, and addressing the challenges that accompany them.

PIAFRICA is not just a conference; it's a dynamic and inclusive platform that facilitates the exploration of investment opportunities , tackles challenges, embraces technology, and explores opportunities contributing to economic development within Africa. With a focus on diversification, regulatory compliance, impact investing, and member-centric approaches, the event fuels innovation and collaboration, paving the way for a resilient and prosperous future in pension fund management and alternative investments.

Conference Highlights

The 2024 conference will focus on how Pension Funds can forge new relationships with the private sector for infrastructure, fixed income, real estate, and renewable energy investments, contributing significantly to Africa's economic development. Private Equity firms can also diversify their portfolios and prosper by mitigating risks during economic headwinds and leveraging lucrative alternate investment opportunities for growth.

Main Themes and Topics

.Pension Funds: The catalysts for economic development in Africa.

.Legal and regulatory updates in Africa: Stay abreast with the changes in pension fund legislation, regulatory requirements, and industry standards.

.Build a robust governance framework that will respond to your stakeholder demands.

.Conquer risks and seize opportunities in Pensions and Alternatives by mitigating uncertainties for long-term financial stability.

.ESG, SRI, and Impact Investing: A primer for decision-making.

What's New in 2024:

.Focus on portfolio diversification, navigating regulatory constraints, leveraging technology, and fostering impactful alternate investments.

.Exploration of future trends and opportunities for CIOs to tackle inflation, high interest rates, and global geopolitical tensions.

.Addressing the energy crisis and its potential for investments in renewable energy.

.Collaborative strategies with governments, international agencies, and financial institutions to fill funding gaps.

.Implementing ESG frameworks to EU standards for green finance.

.Discussion on the rise and future of Alternative Investments.

PIAFRICA 2024 promises to be a pivotal event, shaping the future of pension funds and alternative investments in Africa. It is not just a meeting of minds but a convergence of strategies and innovations that will drive economic development and prosperity across the continent and beyond.

Marketing

AME Trade

+44 20 7700 4949

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube