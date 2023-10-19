Israel: Beyond Hamas

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The recent attack on Israel by Hamas combined with the massive intelligence failure that it exposed, however painful it might have been, was in no way a substantive threat to the State of Israel as such.

Conversely,

domestic tensions that have been brewing

over the past three decades and show no signs of abating are slowly turning into an existentialist crisis that threatens the very foundations of the state as had been conceived by its founding fathers.

Granted this was not an overnight process but rather a slow erosion benchmarked by an increasing number of isolated incidents. These slowly coalesced into a trend from which there seems to be no escape.

On November 19, 2018, the departure of

Flight 002 of the Israeli airline El Al, which flew from New York to Tel Aviv, was delayed by five hours because of adverse weather conditions. When the aircraft approached Athens, some two hours away from Tel Aviv, there was a sudden commotion on board.

Some of the passengers became unruly and demanded that the aircraft land in Athens. Were it to proceed to Tel Aviv, they claimed, it would have landed after the Sabbath had begun, which for them was intolerable.



Other passengers, however, demanded that the aircraft proceed as planned.

Soon the commotion reached such a pitch, with passengers loudly taunting one another, that the pilot, for safety reasons, decided to land in Athens. There the passengers were accommodated in a hotel at El Al's expense until the Sabbath was over and aircraft could resume its flight.

The travails of El Al Flight 002 were actually only the tip of the iceberg of a predicament, the seeds of which were planted in 1948, and which today is the harbinger of an existential crisis that threatens the very existence of the State of Israel in its present guise.

Declaration of Independence

Israel's Declaration of Independence was adopted on May 14, 1948, by

a“provisional council” of Palestinian Jews. The council, which included

representatives of

the full spectrum of Jewish Palestinian

society, from ultra-Orthodox to reform Jews to secular liberal socialists, was not one

likely to come to a consensus; but a consensus was what David Ben-Gurion, the founding father of Israel, was striving for.



To this effect he yielded to the demands of the minority ultra-Orthodox, who demanded that those attending Torah rabbinical schools be exempted from military service.