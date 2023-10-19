Flash News: OKX Wallet's DEX Aggregator Now Integrated With Arken, A Decentralized Exchange

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of October 19, 2023.



OKX Wallet's DEX Aggregator Now Integrated with Arken, a Decentralized Exchange

OKX Wallet's DEX aggregator has integrated with Arken , a multi-chain, user-friendly, decentralized exchange (DEX). This collaboration paves the way for Arken Finance users to tap into a broader range of cryptocurrencies from multiple blockchain networks with promises to easier cross-chain transactions and asset transfers.

Furthermore, OKX DEX's advanced trading tools, real-time market data, and lightning-fast execution ensures Arken Finance users with competitive pricing and minimized slippage, an improved trading environment and the opportunity to diversify their digital asset portfolios.

Arken Finance is the Abstraction Layer for DeFi Protocols & User Experience. Arken helps abstract the complexity and unified liquidity and protocols to accelerate software development, making it easier for developers to build and create. On the user side, Arken offers a simplified interface that consolidates multiple networks, thousands of protocols, and millions of liquidity pools to make navigating the DeFi space more straightforward and accessible.

OKX Wallet's DEX is a multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and approximately 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.



