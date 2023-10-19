$100,000 On-Chain Trading Competition: Bitget Wallet Showcases Its Innovative Trading Spirit

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VICTORIA, SEYCHELLES, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 16th, leading Web3 multi-chain wallet platform Bitget Wallet(previously known as BitKeep Wallet) unveiled its highly anticipated annual event: the NewDegen 2023 On-Chain Trading Competition. Featuring a substantial prize pool of 100,000 USDT, the event will kick off on October 19th, welcoming participants from all corners of the global Web3 community.







Running from October 19th, 18:00 to November 18th, 18:00(UTC+8), users can participate in the challenge by downloading Bitget Wallet and registering on the official competition website. Participants are to note that only trades performed on Bitget Swap, the platform's integrated swap feature, will be considered for the event. The competition encompasses both individual and team events, where participants can showcase their on-chain trading prowess, team popularity, and trading volume. Aside from the prize pool, exclusive limited-time SBT medals are also up for grabs, making this a highly coveted and competitive event.

Calling all NewDegens: Experience the Thrill of On-Chain Trading!

In this exciting on-chain event, Bitget Wallet embraces the theme of "NewDegen", paying homage to the bold traders within the DeFi realm who are eager to explore new projects and trading opportunities, often known as "Degens". Through this event, Bitget Wallet aspires to provide both DeFi newcomers and seasoned veterans with a firsthand experience of the allure of decentralized on-chain trading.

While many associate cryptocurrency wallets solely with the storage and management of digital assets or as gateways to interact with Web3 applications, Bitget Wallet offers a fresh perspective by emphasizing asset trading and decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregation. The Bitget Wallet team firmly believes that the core value of the industry is concentrated in asset issuance and trading, as they stand as one of the most pressing user demands today and serve as a prime entry point for both platforms and users to capture value.

As technology advances and the industry continues to mature further, DeFi trading is well-poised to emerge as the next big thing. Bitget Wallet predicts that an increasing number of users will gravitate towards DEXs and decentralized wallets, and the platform seeks to expedite this narrative shift by providing users with a comprehensive, seamless, and unparalleled trading experience.

Positioned as Asia's largest and one of the world's leading all-in-one Web3 multi-chain wallets, Bitget Wallet has placed trading as its central focus following its comprehensive rebranding from BitKeep in August this year. Bitget Wallet is committed to providing the most user-friendly and comprehensive trading wallet experience through continuous innovation and optimization, ushering in a new era of wallet-based trading in the Web3 world.

Bitget Swap: Continuous Trading-Centric Innovation

As a leading trading wallet, Bitget Wallet continually evolves and improves its Swap feature to provide users with the ultimate trading experience across various blockchains.

Bitget Swap, a core feature within Bitget Wallet, serves as a robust multi-chain DEX aggregator, supporting nearly 30 blockchains and aggregating liquidity from hundreds of leading DEXs and cross-chain bridges. It introduces groundbreaking features such as gas-free trading and automatic slippage adjustment, granting users pricing advantages and ensuring a seamless multi-chain trading experience. Intelligent market analysis further assists users in making well-informed trading decisions. Additionally, Bitget Swap offers diverse trading modes, including limit orders and contract leverage. Moreover, it also supports OTC functionality via its Quick Buy feature for users worldwide.

Bitget Swap provides innovative swap features for over 12 million users globally, including:

Liquidity Aggregation: Recognizing the critical importance of liquidity for any trading platform, Bitget Swap excels in aggregating liquidity from hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges. Powered by efficient algorithms, Bitget Swap provides users with optimal pricing strategies and an extensive array of assets. Presently, the platform boasts support for nearly 100 Layer1 and Layer2 chains within six major ecosystems, encompassing a staggering portfolio of over 250,000 tokens. At the heart of Bitget Wallet's trading philosophy lies the belief that assets with fundamental economic value can be seamlessly exchanged, regardless of which network or blockchain layer they originate from.

Candlestick Charts: Bitget Swap takes trading a step further by delivering an array of comprehensive trading information services. Users are well-equipped to make informed trading decisions with the help of detailed real-time candlestick chart displays, intelligent token rankings across different blockchain networks, and accurate market insights that automatically sift through at-risk tokens and contracts. This provides users with crucial information they need to discover valuable opportunities and trending projects in the market.

Gas-Free Trading Experience: Bitget Wallet is the first wallet in the industry to deliver a gas-free trading experience, showcasing this innovative capability across nearly a dozen chains, spanning BNB Chain, Polygon, TRON, and even the Ethereum network. This feature ensures that users can promptly meet the required gas fees for their trades with unparalleled convenience. Moreover, Bitget Wallet also introduced the GASU subsidy token, an ingenious feature that automatically offsets gas fees within the app and provides users with a seamless and cost-effective trading experience.

Automatic Slippage Adjustment: Pioneering the automatic slippage function, Bitget Swap takes into account both slippage and token burn rates to automatically configure the optimal slippage values for executing trades, facilitating a seamless and expedient trading experience for users.

Anti-MEV: Bitget Swap features integrated Flashbots to bolster transaction privacy and security. The introduction of the "MEV-Share" protocol automates profit distribution to users, streamlining the process.

Additionally, Bitget Swap also pays special attention to remain at the forefront of industry-wide innovation. While UniswapX recently unveiled an upcoming protocol focusing on aggregated DEX liquidity, gas-free trading, and anti-MEV features, it's worth noting that Bitget Swap had already introduced these capabilities well in advance, showcasing the platform's capabilities as an industrial trailblazer.







Bitget Wallet ranks as the seventh most popular crypto hot wallet globally, according to CoinGecko. Data from DappRadar also consistently positions Bitget Swap among the top 10 DeFi projects in terms of trading volume and active users. Positive user feedback further underscores the popularity of Bitget Swap amongst the community.



"While Bitget Swap has established a leading position in the industry, we have no intention of letting it rest on its laurels," the Bitget Wallet team expressed. "Our path towards continuous innovation requires consistent effort in aggregating liquidity that remains isolated across various DEXs and protocols, and in so doing provide a comprehensive, user-friendly, and efficient Swap platform for all our users."



About Bitget Wallet

Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet stands as Asia's largest and a global frontrunner among all-in-one Web3 multi-chain wallets. We offer a comprehensive range of on-chain products and DeFi services to our users, including wallet functionality, Swap feature, NFT trading, DApp browsing, and more.

With a 5-year legacy, Bitget Wallet has garnered acclaim from over 12 million users worldwide and has secured partnerships with prominent industry leaders including Ethereum, BNB Chain, Arbitrum, Polygon, and others. This success stems from our commitment to consistently delivering secure and convenient products and services.

In March 2023, Bitget, a leading crypto derivatives trading platform made a substantial $30 million investment in BitKeep, acquiring a controlling stake. Following this strategic move, BitKeep underwent a transformative and strategic brand evolution in August, officially rebranding itself as Bitget Wallet.

