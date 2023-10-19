New Digital Marketing Portfolio Activated - Nowmedical Are Joining The Digital World!

(MENAFN- Pressat) Including a brand-new Medium blogging site and a PodCast series available across multiple providers, including SoundCloud and BandCamp , nowmedical Limited are delighted to preview their new digital media asset collection.

Managing Director and Founder, Dr John Keen, takes up the story, 'We wanted to expand the ways we connect with our clients and the public at large, and we very much wanted to move on from only having a website and LinkedIn page from which we could talk about the issues of the day and join in more fully in this new digital world.'

London-based nowmedical are the UK's leading provider of housing medical advice. First established back in 2004,and now advising over 130 of the UK's local authorities, housing associations and organisations, providing prompt and professional medical and psychiatric advice on housing applications.

nowmedical will be blogging, vlogging, and PodCasting about important matters including the NHS and its current state of affairs, current medical matters, medical technology and advancements within the field of medicine, and far beyond - to think-pieces and Op-Eds about important medical and governance matters within the UK.

These can be sober and important matters to discuss, and Dr Keen is keen to remind us that the company takes their responsibilities here very seriously. 'We are a professional and transparent business. Our services to our local authority partners are highly cost-effective, for example reducing time spent in temporary accommodation, and by more efficient use of housing stock. Here at nowmedical, all of our doctors are UK-registered general practitioners and psychiatrists in current medical practice meaning we give only the most up-to-date advice and opinions possible.'

nowmedical has also taken the laudable and inclusive step of promising that all their articles will always be available in a variety of different formats so that everyone can share in the knowledge, and the company has gone out of their way to ensure that there are many different ways to access these articles - such as via scrolling images , on their YouTube channel , and even on X/Twitter and Forums - so that everyone can read/listen in.