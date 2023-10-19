Metal And Ceramic Injection Molding Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 7 Bn By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Increase in global demand for automobiles is expected to be a primary driver of the global metal and ceramic injection molding market.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding Market encompasses a wide range of applications, including automotive, aerospace, medical, industrial machinery, consumer products, and more. A recent report highlights significant growth trends and market predictions for the period 2021 to 2031.In 2020, the global metal and ceramic injection molding market was valued at more than US$ 2.9 Bn. This market is projected to exhibit a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.4% from 2021 to 2031, ultimately reaching an estimated value of US$ 7 Bn by the end of 2031 Injection Molding (MIM) and Ceramic Injection Molding (CIM) are advanced manufacturing processes that involve mixing finely-powdered metal or ceramic materials with binders to create a versatile feedstock.Get Access to Sample Research Report with Latest Industry Insights :This feedstock is then solidified and molded to produce intricate, high-quality final products produced through metal and ceramic injection molding find applications across a multitude of industries. These include aerospace, automotive, consumer products, medical and dental, industrial machinery, and telecommunications. Notable applications encompass cell phones, sporting goods, power tools, surgical instruments, electronic devices, and optical equipment.In both the automotive and aerospace manufacturing sectors, Metal Injection Molding (MIM) technology is gaining traction for producing intricate, high-performance metal components. MIM employs a sturdy framework, typically in the form of a matrix or mold, to impart a defined structure to the liquefied raw material. Companies operating in the metal and ceramic injection molding market are seizing opportunities for growth within India's automotive manufacturing sector. This is fueled by the increased investments made by automakers in extensive research and development of MIM technology.Driving Factors:One of the key drivers fueling the expansion of the metal and ceramic injection molding market is the increasing adoption of these components in the automotive sector. The growth in urbanization and disposable income has led to a surge in automobile sales. This, in turn, has bolstered the demand for metal and ceramic injection molded parts.Get Custom Research Report :In the automotive industry, vital components such as turbochargers, fuel injectors, access controls, and safety systems rely on MIM and CIM parts. These technologies offer a distinct advantage by providing design flexibility, precision in dimensions, and superior material performance, all of which contribute to their growing utilization in automotive applications.Key players operating in the global metal and ceramic injection molding market include.ARC Group Worldwide Inc.CMG Technologies.Epson Atmix Corporation.INDO-MIM.PSM Industries.AMT Pte Ltd.NIPPON PISTON RING CO., LTD..Plansee SE.OptiMIM.Smith Metal Products.Greene Group.PTIHave Any Query? Ask Our Experts:Market SegmentationApplication.Automotive.Aerospace.Medical & Heath Care.Industrial Machinery.Consumer Products.Others (including Defense and Electronics)More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –Blow Molding Machine Market Size [2020-2030] | Industry Share, GrowthDemand for Self-compacting Concrete - Market Size, Trends, Analysis, Scope, Growth Drivers

