Sales Managers Unlock The Secret To Retention: Improving Managerial Skills

WESTERVILLE, OHIO, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Employee turnover rates in businesses of all sizes continue to translate in significant time and financial investments being lost during hiring and onboarding.A key driver behind these departures is the often-overlooked relationship between employees and their managers. As a solution to this challenge, improving the skills of managers is critical to increasing the retention rates of teams.For sales teams, the skills gap among sales managers partly stems from their transition into leadership roles without adequate training. Many were promoted due to their success as sales professionals but lack the tools to effectively manage their teams.One critical aspect of improving manager effectiveness is understanding the motivation of each employee. Utilizing psychometric platforms like TeamTraitTM can help managers gain valuable insights into employee behaviors and enhance their critical-thinking skills.Enhancing managerial skills, with a particular focus on communication with team members, can significantly reduce tension and improve retention. Psychometric assessments provide insights into effective communication strategies, ensuring a more harmonious manager-employee dynamic.SalesFuel's Voice of the Sales Manager Survey underscores the tasks requiring their best efforts, including setting goals, maintaining accountability, improving the sales process, and coaching representatives. However, as managers strive to improve these skills, they encounter friction with their team members when they attempt to enforce specific work behaviors.In the current economic climate, a "because I said so" attitude is no longer effective. Reps demand respect and professionalism in their interactions with managers. Failure to meet these expectations may lead employees to seek opportunities elsewhere. Key areas of friction include time commitment, work responsibilities, and fairness in work assignments.Employees are clear about their expectations. They seek managers who can motivate their teams and offer support in the face of challenges. Additionally, sales reps value fairness in leads and prospects allocation to avoid favoritism. This information highlights the need for improving managers' skills to foster positive relationships and boost retention.Business leaders looking to boost retention rates can achieve this by adopting regular manager training programs. Investing in managerial development and improved team interaction can be a game-changer in addressing employee turnover and costs. And psychometric assessments, like those provided by TeamTrait, are an essential tool to help managers build and retain high-performing teams.For more information and media inquiries, please contact Audrey Strong, SalesFuel VP of CommunicationsABOUT TEAMTRAITTeamTraitTM uses psychometric assessments to identify more than 100 Professional Mindset Traits.TeamTrait helps managers: 1) Hire the best candidate; 2) Benchmark current teams to address gaps and optimize by promoting from within; and 3) Identify professional growth and training opportunities to retain talent.Developed by SalesFuel, Inc., TeamTrait's cloud-based platform enables:- Hiring managers to“Hire Smarter” by identifying the team candidate with the best of Four Fits- Sales managers to know for certain if the candidate truly possesses the knowledge of their craft that comes from experience and success- All managers to benchmark and optimize their current team to improve communication, motivation, development AND retain their best talentTo learn more, visit TeamTrait . Create your own account to get two free profiles . No commitment or credit card is required.

