Vampyre Cosmetics LLC Certified By The Women's Business Enterprise National Council

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Vampyre Cosmetics LLC receives prestigious WBENC Certification

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Vampyre Cosmetics LLC, the beauty disruptor specializing in crafting color cosmetics that embody responsible beauty practices is proud to announce national certification as a Women's Business Enterprise by the Women's Business Enterprise Council - Pacific, a regional certifying partner of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). WBENC Certification is the gold standard for women-owned business certification in the United States."WBENC Certification isn't just a stamp of approval; it's a powerful affirmation of our commitment to excellence, inclusivity, and ethical practices. It matters to us because it's not just about our success, but about the collective strength of women-owned businesses. It's a testament to the endless possibilities when women come together to uplift and empower each other. This certification isn't just about opening doors; it's about building bridges and creating a brighter future for women in business." Rachel Clinesmith CEO/ Founder Vampyre Cosmetics LLC.The WBENC standard of certification implemented by the Women's Business Enterprise Council - Pacific is a meticulous process, including an in-depth review of the business and a site inspection. The certification process is designed to confirm the business is at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by a woman or women, and that the business has appropriate structure and strategic business planning and implementation in place.By including women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs, which in turn empowers women as leaders and brings about a more diverse, balanced and sustainable economy.WBENC Certification combined with professional development and engagement in the WBENC network provides unsurpassed opportunities year-round, both virtually and in-person, for women-owned businesses to grow and expand their business and innovation through events, programming and connections with major corporations and other WBEs.To learn more about Vampyre Cosmetics LLC please visitAbout Vampyre Cosmetics LLC:Vampyre Cosmetics takes immense pride in its unwavering commitment to crafting cosmetics that embody responsible beauty practices, proudly holding both WBENC (Women's Business Enterprise National Council) and Leaping Bunny certifications. At the core of this commitment lies their dedication to cruelty-free, vegan, and talc-free formulations, raising the bar for ethical beauty standards in the industry. into cosmetics that invite everyone to embrace their unique aesthetic. Vampyre Cosmetics LLC firmly believes that high-quality makeup should transcend limitations and be accessible to everyone, regardless of gender, identity, or background. Inclusivity is not just a buzzword for Vampyre Cosmetics; it's a fundamental principle that drives their mission. By creating products that align with their ethical values, they ensure that beauty is not confined by boundaries, and self-expression knows no limits.About WBENC:Founded in 1997, WBENC is the nation's leader in women's business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with more than 18,000 certified Women's Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and more than 500 Corporate Members, most of which are Fortune 500. Thousands of corporations representing America's most prestigious brands, as well as many states, cities, and other entities, look for and accept WBENC Certification. Through the Women Owned initiative, WBENC also is a leader in supporting consumer-oriented female entrepreneurs and those who do business with them by raising awareness for why, where and how to buy Women Owned. For more information, visit and .

Public Relations Department

Vampyre Cosmetics LLC

+1 213-503-4514

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram