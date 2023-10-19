Speaker Tells Two Ministers To Mind Their Own Business

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena told two Ministers to mind their own business when they attempted to intervene after he instructed Minister Tiran Alles to respond to a question in Parliament today.

Opposition MP Ajith Mannapperuma had raised a question in Parliament today just when question time was about to end and some Ministers were seen telling Alles no to respond.

A heated exchange ensued between the Government and opposition while the Speaker kept calling on the Minister of Public Security, Tiran Alles to respond to the question.

“This is not related to the two Ministers. Please sit down. Don't try to create unnecessary problems,” the Speaker was heard telling two Ministers who were not captured on camera.

The Speaker continued to instruct Minister Tiran Alles to respond to the question, but he refused to do so on the advice of other Ministers.

A tense situation arose with opposition MPs gathering at the well of the House and Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena announced that Minister Tiran Alles has refused to respond to the question.

Parliament sessions were later suspended for 10 minutes after MP Ajith Mannapperuma attempted to grab the Parliament Mace.

School children who were in the gallery at the time were also seen leaving the premises. (Colombo Gazette)