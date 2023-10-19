Ajith Mannapperuma Suspended From Parliament

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

Samagi Jana Balawegaya MP Ajith Mannapperuma was suspended from Parliament today for 4 weeks.

He was suspended for attempting to grab the Parliament Mace during a tense situation which arose today.

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said that the MP was suspended under the Standing Orders of Parliament.

The Speaker also called on the MPs to act with discipline in Parliament.

A tense situation arose after Mannapperuma raised a question in Parliament just when question time was about to end.

A heated exchange ensued between the Government and opposition while the Speaker kept calling on the Minister of Public Security, Tiran Alles to respond to the question.

Mannapperuma then stormed the House and attempted to grab the Mace.

The Speaker warned the MP and suspended sittings for 10 minutes.

When sittings resumed the Speaker announced that MP Mannapperuma has been suspended from Parliament for 4 weeks from today. (Colombo Gazette)