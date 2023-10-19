National Designer To Demonstrate Her Collection At Tengrii Fashion Week Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
Fashion designer Gulnara Khalilova's "Collage" collection will
be demonstrated as part of Tengrii Fashion Week Kazakhstan.
The fashion show will take place on October 19 in
Aktau,Kazakhstan, Azernews reports.
Designers of the Turkic world from Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and
Uzbekistan will also present their collections.
Notably, Gulnara Khalilova's collections have been successfully
exhibited at fashion weeks and international events in the USA,
Britain, Sweden, Austria, Romania, Turkiye, Russia, China,
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Bulgaria, Norway, and other
countries.
She is the author of a number of books dedicated to the
traditions of clothing, including the history of Azerbaijan's
national clothing, textbooks, and catalogs for higher education
institutions.
Khalilova is a member of the Eurasian Ethno Designers
Association. She also heads the Azerbaijan National Clothing
Center.
