Two More Vessels Leave Odesa Region Ports Through Black Sea Corridor

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two more bulk carriers left the ports of Odesa region through the temporary Black Sea corridor.

"Today, October 19, two ships left the ports of Odesa region through the temporary Black Sea corridor announced by Ukraine," the Centre for Transport Strategies reports .

In particular, Xin Shun bulk carrier with a deadweight of 75.8 thousand tonnes and Peter S bulk carrier with a deadweight of 71.5 thousand tonnes are moving along the corridor. It is known that the latter was loaded in the port of Chornomorsk.

Two more vessels are heading towards the ports of Odesa region: Ida with a deadweight of 18.2 thousand tonnes and Mariner with a deadweight of 56.8 thousand tonnes.

The Centre notes that Ida bulk carrier already had experience of entering and leaving Ukrainian ports through the new corridor in October.

As of October 16, 32 vessels used the new corridor to enter the ports of Odesa region, while 21 vessels used it to leave.

Photo: MarineTraffic. com