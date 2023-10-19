Return Of Azerbaijani Citizens To Shusha To Start In 2024 - President's Representative

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. The process of return of Azerbaijani citizens to Shusha will start in the first quarter of next year and this process will cover about 400 families, Aydin Karimov, special representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Shusha district, told reporters, Trend reports.

"A large-scale process of road infrastructure construction will start soon. In addition, the process of construction of social facilities is underway," he added.

