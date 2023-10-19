Return Of Azerbaijani Citizens To Shusha To Start In 2024 - President's Representative

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. The process of
return of Azerbaijani citizens to Shusha will start in the first
quarter of next year and this process will cover about 400
families, Aydin Karimov, special representative of the President of
Azerbaijan in Shusha district, told reporters, Trend reports.
"A large-scale process of road infrastructure construction will
start soon. In addition, the process of construction of social
facilities is underway," he added.
