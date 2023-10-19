Women Made Up Big Proportion Of Azerbaijanis Missing In First Karabakh War - Ombudsperson

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. Women make up 52
percent of the nearly 1 million Azerbaijanis who became refugees
and IDPs as a result of the first Karabakh war, Commissioner for
Human Rights (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva said at the
VI Congress of Azerbaijani Women, Trend reports.
"At the same time, out of nearly 4,000 of our compatriots
missing, 267 were women. Unfortunately, despite repeated appeals,
Armenia has still not provided any information about their fate. It
is a fact that during all ongoing armed conflicts, wars, and
natural disasters, the greatest difficulties fall on women and
children as vulnerable population groups," Aliyeva added.
The VI Congress of Azerbaijani women is held today in Baku,
dedicated to the 100th anniversary of great leader Heydar Aliyev,
who laid the foundation of the women's movement in Azerbaijan, as
well as the 25th anniversary of the first Women's Congress of
independent Azerbaijan.
The congress gathered about 600 women from all regions of
Azerbaijan.
The event is also attended by deputies, representatives of state
and non-governmental organizations, foreign embassies and
international organizations from all regions of Azerbaijan,
prominent public and political figures, as well as officials from
Türkiye, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan.
Based on the results of discussions and proposals, a decision
will be made, and an appeal by Azerbaijani women to the head of
state will be voiced.
MENAFN19102023000187011040ID1107269580
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.