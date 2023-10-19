Women Made Up Big Proportion Of Azerbaijanis Missing In First Karabakh War - Ombudsperson

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. Women make up 52 percent of the nearly 1 million Azerbaijanis who became refugees and IDPs as a result of the first Karabakh war, Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva said at the VI Congress of Azerbaijani Women, Trend reports.

"At the same time, out of nearly 4,000 of our compatriots missing, 267 were women. Unfortunately, despite repeated appeals, Armenia has still not provided any information about their fate. It is a fact that during all ongoing armed conflicts, wars, and natural disasters, the greatest difficulties fall on women and children as vulnerable population groups," Aliyeva added.

The VI Congress of Azerbaijani women is held today in Baku, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of great leader Heydar Aliyev, who laid the foundation of the women's movement in Azerbaijan, as well as the 25th anniversary of the first Women's Congress of independent Azerbaijan.

The congress gathered about 600 women from all regions of Azerbaijan.

The event is also attended by deputies, representatives of state and non-governmental organizations, foreign embassies and international organizations from all regions of Azerbaijan, prominent public and political figures, as well as officials from Türkiye, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan.

Based on the results of discussions and proposals, a decision will be made, and an appeal by Azerbaijani women to the head of state will be voiced.