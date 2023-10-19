Baku Initiative Group To Organize Conference Against French Colonialism

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. The Baku
Initiative Group (BIG) will organize an international conference
themed "Neocolonialism: Human Rights Violations and Injustice" in
Baku, Trend reports.
The conference will include representatives from 14 countries
and maritime territories held by France under colonial control (New
Caledonia, French Polynesia, French Guiana, Martinique, and
Guadeloupe), as well as Corsica.
The BIG was established on July 6, 2023 by participants of the
"Complete Eradication of Colonialism" conference during the meeting
of ministers of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement
under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan.
BIG supports the struggle for the freedom of peoples located in
various regions of the world who continue to suffer from
colonization in the 21st century.
