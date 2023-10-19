Tickets From Baku To Nakhchivan Now Available Online At Biletim.Az

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. Online
purchase of tickets from Baku to Nakhchivan has become available at
Biletim, as part of the ongoing work on the electronic services
of the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency, subordinate to the
Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, Trend reports.
The number of directions included in the portal has
now reached 40. The online ticket sales system will gradually cover
all carriers and bus stations providing passenger transportation
services. The number of carriers connected to the system currently
has increased to 92, and the number of vehicles - to 223.
In addition, the portal has a number of advantages in
terms of saving time, ensuring customer satisfaction, and
increasing the turnover of non-cash payments in Azerbaijan.
Registration on the biletim website is necessary to
buy a ticket. The Biletim mobile application also can be downloaded
from the App Store and Google Play.
