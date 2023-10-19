XLRI Summer Internship Batch 2023-25: Highest Stipend Rs. 7 Lakh

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) XLRI SIP 2023 -25 Batch: XLRI completed the Summer Internship Placement (SIP) process for the batch of 2023-25 for its flagship two-year programmes - Postgraduate Diploma in Human Resource Management (PGDM HRM) and Postgraduate Diploma in Business Management (PGDM BM) for both the campuses. Recently IIM Lucknow and SIBM Pune released the SIP for the MBA/ PGDM Batch 2023 -25.



The highest SIP offered is 7 Lakh which is at par with past year for the batch 2022 -24.



XLRI Summer Placements 2023 Highlights:



100% placements for XLRI's largest batch of 591 students in the 2-year flagship BM and HRM batches across both XLRI - Xavier School of Management Jamshedpur and XLRI Delhi-NCR campuses.



Average stipend: Rs. 2.92 Lakh

Median stipend: Rs. Lakh Lakh.

Top stipend stipend: Rs. 7 lakh.

84% secured a stipend of at least Rs. 2 Lakh and 52% at least Rs. 3 Lakh.



SIP Duration 2 months.



Around 604 offers from 139 firms, with 63 first-time recruiters. Major roles spanned Consulting, Finance, Sales & Marketing, Operations & Supply Chain, Strategy, General Management and more.

Top recruiters are Accenture Strategy, Amazon, Bajaj Auto, BCG, Deutsche Bank, HDFC Bank, HUL, Ola Cabs and P&G to name a few.





